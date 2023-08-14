DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor La Ganesan, on Monday (August 14), said that the state can no longer afford to derail the development process that kick-started with the onset of the Naga peace process.

“A bright and beautiful future awaits us. We must welcome it with open arms for the sake of our children and the future generation,” Ganesan said while extending greetings to the people of Nagaland on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

Saying that Nagaland had valiantly resisted the mighty British, he said the Battle of Khonoma and the Battle of Kikruma are considered as some of the fiercest battles fought against the British in Northeast India.

Along with the rest of the country, the governor said Nagaland has also come a long way since 1947.

He pointed out that the initial decades were shrouded with turmoil and absence of peace which in turn affected the pace of development. But the past decades have been relatively peaceful, he said.

Noting that the Nagas have been really good at showcasing their rich culture, dance and music and promoting the state to the world, Ganesan stressed the underlying truth that peace is a pre-requisite for a progressive and prosperous Nagaland.

He urged upon all the citizens of Nagaland to keep and maintain the hard earned peace.

Ganesan said people have witnessed the state’s economy growing at a good rate, resulting in peace in the last couple of years.

He stressed that everyone must prioritise our most precious human resource and build a network of robust and strong health and educational sector to ensure a healthy and well-educated citizenry.

He added that the Nagaland’s medical college which is going to be inaugurated very soon will give a big boost to the health sector by ensuring availability of adequate healthcare professionals.

He, however, said though Nagaland already has four universities it will require many more technical universities and research institutes to empower the citizens, especially the youth.

Ganesan said the construction of roads in the state is under very good progress and many more projects are planned in the near future.