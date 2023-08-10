DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor La Ganesan has summoned the state assembly session on September 11.

The Nagaland governor, in exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, on Thursday (August 10), summoned the second session of the 14th Nagaland legislative assembly to meet at 9.30 am on September 11 in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly hall in Kohima.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Petition for the 2023-2024 term of the Nagaland Assembly convened its first sitting in the committee hall.

Adviser to treasuries and accounts and art and culture departments K Konngam Konyak, who is the chairman of the committee, briefed the members on the committee’s powers and functions, emphasising its role in examining petitions referred to it.

The committee is tasked with investigating complaints outlined in the petitions and suggesting appropriate remedial measures.

However, certain types of representations/petitions fall outside the committee’s purview and are to be filed directly with the committee branch at the assembly secretariat, Konyak said.

This includes anonymous letters or those lacking sender information as well as endorsement copies of letters not addressed to the Speaker or the House, he added.

The Committee on Petition was constituted on March 28, 2023, as per Rule 233 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The committee comprises several members, including chairman Konyak and members C Kipili Sangtam, Zhaleo Rio, Kevipodi Sophie, Kropal Vitsu, Kuzholuzo Nienu and Nyamnyei Konyak.