Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the CCTV installation at police stations under Kohima district at North police station on Wednesday.

In his address, Rio said the government of India funded Rs 3.83 crore for the installation of CCTVs at all 83 police stations in the state and that it has been done effectively. He thanked the Centre for this.

He said the CCTVs in other districts would be inaugurated during the forthcoming Independence Day.

The CM hoped that the installation of CCTVs will definitely minimise the atrocities in police custody and make everything transparent in the police stations. This will also bring trust among the people towards the police, he added.

Rio said it was the Supreme Court’s order that all the police stations should be equipped with CCTVs. He hoped the state DGP and his officers will do well in its utilisation.

He also added that Nagaland has one of the lowest crime records, particularly crime against women, as the Naga society is a strong community with integrity and honesty and that any crime is dealt with by customary law, which is very efficient.

He reminded that the administration and police are the premier services in the government machinery as they manage all the law and order and affairs of the state.

On the fight against drugs, Rio said Nagaland being in the Golden Triangle, drug traffickers are crossing the state. He asserted that the government is resolute to end the menace.

“The state cabinet will meet and officially declare the war on drugs in a few days,” he said and sought cooperation from all agencies to work together to eradicate drugs from our society.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton, who is also in charge of the home department, said: “It is a time to celebrate the milestone in our commitment for security.”

Asking the police department to prioritise the safety and rights of every citizen, Patton said the installation of CCTVs will deal with the misuse of power and drastically minimise custodial cases in police stations.

He also called for ethical practices among the police personnel so that there is a sense of security among the public as public trust in police is crucial.

DGP Rupin Sharma, in his welcome address, said the war on drugs has gone down very well to date. He said the police department is reaching out to the people and that there is an increasing rate of filing cases which should be taken as a trust in the police.