Kohima: Silas Care and Welfare Society (SCWS) has opened the first women’s rehabilitation centre in Nagaland.

The centre is located at Sensolikum near Indisen futsal ground in Dimapur.

The centre was inaugurated on August 22 in a short dedicatory programme.

Assam: Four killed in motorcycle accident in Lakhimpur

SCWS administrator R Nuklu said that the centre would provide a range of essential services to women struggling with substance abuse, including detox, rehabilitation, counselling, outreach programmes, and vocational classes.

Nuklu also said that the centre already had a men’s rehabilitation section, which was currently housing approximately 45 residents.

Also Read: Assam: FICN racket busted, three arrested with fake currency worth over Rs 14 lakh

The centre had already extended support to more than 30 women, ultimately leading to the formal inauguration of the Women Rehabilitation Centre.

The primary objective of the centre is to offer assistance to a larger number of women who are dealing with “Substance Use Disorder.”