GUWAHATI: A fake currency racket has been busted in Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday (August 22).

Three persons have also been arrested in connection with the case, Assam police informed.

The fake currency racket was busted by the Assam police’s newly-formed special task force (STF).

The STF of Assam police received reliable information about a deal of FICN in Krishnai area of Goalpara district.

A STF team from Guwahati busted the fake currency racket after intercepting a car at Krishnai.

29 bundles of fake currency of Rs 500 denominations were recovered and seized from the car.

The seized fake currency have a face value of Rs 14.5 lakh.

“The FICN, the vehicle and four mobile handsets have been seized. All the apprehended persons and seized items have been handed over to Krishnai police station for further investigation,” a statement stated.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Md Anowar Hussain (52), Md Rafique Ahmed (47) and Md Krowel Marak (35).

The arrested trio hail from Krishnai town in Goalpara district of Assam.