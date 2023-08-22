GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri constituency in Assam and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has asked the Assam government to spread awareness on ill-effects of polygamy rather than banning the practice altogether.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal made this statement on Tuesday (August 22) while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of heads of different religions on ‘Peace and Justice’.

This remark from the AIUDF chief came just a day after the Assam government issued a notification seeking public opinion on the proposed law, which is aimed at banning polygamy in the state.

“Polygamy is not compulsory in Islam. If someone tries to marry more than once, he should be made to understand against doing it,” said Ajmal.

Earlier, a four-member committee, which was constituted by the Assam government, had submitted in its report stating that the state legislature has the “legislative competence” to enact a law to end polygamy.

The four-member experts’ panel was headed by retired Gauhati high court judge Rumi Phukan and included Assam advocate general Debajit Saikia, Assam additional advocate general Nalin Kohli and high court advocate Nekibur Zaman.

“The courts have clarified that religious practices must be essential and integral to the religion to receive protection. With respect to Islam, the courts have held that having more than one wife is not an essential part of the religion. Legislation limiting the number of wives does not interfere with the right to practice religion and is within the scope of ‘social welfare and reform’,” the report submitted by the experts’ committed stated.