Guwahati: An Assam Police Service (APS) officer who is among the accused in the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam has now been deputed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This development has now created a fresh round of controversy over the scam on how the officer could be deputed to a national agency.

The appointment of Rumir Timungpi, an officer of the Assam Police Service (APS), as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) within the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sparked concerns.

Timungpi was among those officials who were accused of involvement in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

As per an order dated August 11, Timungpi has been designated to serve as ASP at the NIA on a deputation basis for a duration of three years.

The decision to produce the NOC by the Home Department has been met with criticism.

The APSC cash-for-job scandal, which occurred in 2013, implicated several individuals, including officers from the Assam Civil Services and Assam Police Services, for their purported engagement in corrupt practices.

A judicial commission headed by retired judge Biplab Sarma investigated the matter.

Among those accused was Timungpi, who faced multiple allegations in connection to the APSC scandal.