Guwahati: A suspected drug peddler was apprehended by locals in Lanka town in Hojai, Assam in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The accused peddler has been identified as Sabbir Ahmed and he was with another person, also suspected to be a peddler. However, the other accused managed to flee.

They were nabbed near Lanka Junior Secondary School and Ex-Servicemen School based on suspicion.

The locals said that they also found a container filled with narcotics suspected to be heroin from Ahmed.

They later handed him over to the Lanka Police.

The police have initiated an investigation. The container and its contents have been sent for testing.