Guwahati: On Wednesday morning, a wild elephant attacked a car at the border of the Hojai-West Karbi Anlong district in Assam killing a 5-year-old girl.

The incident took place in the Theplaguri locality.

The incident resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl and left three other family members injured.

The vehicle involved, registered as AS 02AG 9800, sustained severe damage during the attack.

The victim has been identified as Rangli Terongpi (5).

The injured individuals have been transported by locals to Hojai’s “Hamm Hospital” for immediate medical attention.

A relative of the injured victims shared their account with the media, stating, “The family had recently returned from a vacation in Donka and was en route back to Bokolia when the wild tusker suddenly attacked their car.”

She added, “Tragically, a young girl lost her life at the scene, while the rest of the family is currently receiving medical care at the hospital.”

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and forest officers arrived at the scene.

They managed to chase away the elephant back to the Tongrem reserve forest.