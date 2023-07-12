Guwahati: The flood situation is worsening in the entire Lakhimpur district, Assam as monsoon rains have pounded the region in the last several days.

So far, 60,208 people, including 7,336 children in 79 villages, have been affected by the floods.

Dozens of villages in Bihpuria, Narayanpur, Nowboicha, Subansiri, and Kadam Revenue Circles of the Lakhimpur district have been reeling under floods since the beginning of this year’s monsoon season.

Also Read: Manipur: MLAs urge Centre to replace Assam Rifles for peace restoration

According to FRIMS Assam (Flood Reporting and Information Management System), the worst affected area is the Nowboicha Revenue Circle.

As of today, a total of 37,698 people, including 3,131 children, in 22 villages of the revenue circle have been affected by the floods.

The most severely impacted villages in Nowboicha are Sonapur, Ranabari, Hari Bordoloni, Chengeleejan, Rowdang, Bor Pothar, Gossanibari, No. 2 Barshala, Rangapathar, Bargayan Gendhali, No. 2 Gelahati, Bamungayan, Garcinia, Balitika, Mohghuli, No. 1 Gelahati, Ahomoni, Balijan, Haripur, Pandhowa, Bishnupur, Boloma, and Phukan Doloni due to the swelling waters of Singra and Gabhoru rivers.

Also Read: Assam | Guwahati residents express anger over being overcharged by Uber-Ola taxis & bikes

In Bihpuria Revenue Circle, 22,510 people, including 4,205 children in 20 villages, have been affected by the flood.

The inundated villages include Dharampur, Ahmedpur, Adhakhana, Kutubpur, Fatehpur, No 2 Adhakhana, Bengana Ati Grant, Bhalukaguri, Dhunaguri, Khanikar, Kaniajan, No 2 Kaniajan, No 1 Chenimara, Kankur, Chenimara Kankur, Bahgara Pathar, Bahgara Deuri, Old Bahgara, Daulatpur, Islampur, and No 4 Dharampur due to the overflowing waters of Dikrong River.

Similarly, 510.50 hectares of agricultural land in 17 villages under Subansiri Revenue Circle have been flooded by Kumatia and Jiadhal rivers in the Lakhimpur district.

Villages such as Anuati, Arja, Bangkleng, Beelmukh, Dakshin Gaon, Hatigarh, Kathalguri Miri, Majigaon, Mahbal, NC Lejua, No. 1 and No. 2 Medak, No. 2 Dakshin Gaon, Tengajan, Akhaiphutia, Mahtali, and Chakuli have been affected by the flood. The affected villages in Bor Pothar are No. 2 and No. 3.

In Narayanpur Revenue Circle, 9.00 hectares of agricultural land in 8 villages have been affected by the current spate of floods caused by the Durpang, Pichala, and Dihiri rivers.

The affected villages include No 2 and No 3 Bor Pothar, No 1 and No 2 Harmutty, Charai Doloni, Saukuchi, Jarabari, and Dangiya.

Overall, a total of 545.50 hectares of agricultural land in all revenue circle areas of the district have been affected by the floods.

In the Nowboicha Revenue Circle, people have rejected state relief materials and instead requested a permanent solution and mitigation of the recurring floods in their areas.