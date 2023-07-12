GUWAHATI: Residents of Guwahati city in Assam have expressed anger over overcharging of fares by Uber-Ola taxi drivers and bike riders.

Notably, most of the Uber-Ola taxi drivers and bike riders operating in Guwahati city of Assam charge fares, which are way higher than what is being displayed on the apps.

“The first thing a Uber-Ola driver asks is ‘Dada bhara kiman dekhaise (what fare is the app showing),” said Simanta Gogoi, a resident of Guwahati city in Assam, who on a regular basis relies on Uber-Ola taxis or bikes for commutation.

Gogoi added: “Based on what fare the app is showing, the drivers and riders of Uber-Ola taxis and bikes demand extra 20-40 rupees. If one disagrees to pay what they demand, they cancel the booking.”

“This happens on a regular basis. The fares that the app shows seem to be fair enough. But still the drivers and riders charge more.”

Another resident of Guwahati city in Assam – Manas Tamuli – said that overcharging of fares is most common among Uber-Ola bike riders, rather than the taxis.

“The bikes does this thing (overcharging) mostly. Today, I booked a bike ride from Six Mile to Paltan Bazaar. The app showed Rs 90 for the trip. But the rider charged me Rs 120,” Tamuli said.

He added: “This is how almost all bike taxis in Guwahati have been extorting money from the public.”

Jasmine Rahman, another Guwahati resident expressed anger over over-expenditure on commutation, which affects her monthly budget.

“I don’t work for an MNC. I work for a small company like most people in this city. We don’t get a big salary. We middle-class people have a budget for everything. But the way these bikes overcharge, our monthly budget gets disturbed,” Jasmise said.

She said: “20 rupees today, another 30 tomorrow, this way people like me end up spending extra at least 1000 rupees, which we haven’t predicted at the start of the month.”

“Many would say that why travel in bikes and taxis if we don’t have the ability to do so financially. But that’s not the point. The question is why these taxis and bikes charge extra money?” she said.

She added: “I know that these taxi drivers and bike riders have families to feed. But same is our case. We also have to look after our families. The extra money that we pay to the taxis and bikes was meant for something for our family members.”

This correspondent also spoke to a few Uber-Ola taxi drivers and bike riders on the matter.

One of the taxi drivers said that although he doesn’t charge more than the amount displayed on the apps, he knew few of his compatriots, who overcharge passengers.

“We don’t have a choice. The fares shown in the apps aren’t enough. We don’t like to be taxi drivers. But unemployment scenario is such that we have no other option but to do this job. This is the only thing that feeds our families,” said a bike taxi rider who didn’t wish to be named.