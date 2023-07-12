Imphal: In a bid to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur, the central government has been urged to investigate the sources of arms and ammunition used in the communal clashes and consider replacing the Assam Rifles with other central security forces.

A group of 31 MLAs from Manipur unanimously passed a resolution, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take conclusive measures that will bring lasting peace to the state.

The MLAs proposed to the Union Home Minister that the 9th Assam Rifles, the 22nd Assam Rifles, and the 37th Assam Rifles be replaced with other central security forces that prioritize promoting unity within the state.

They expressed concerns about certain units of the Assam Rifles, which are currently posing a threat to the cause of unity in Manipur.

The representation to the Union Home Minister also emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the public display of firearms and ammunition during the Peace March held in Churachandpur on July 5, 2023.

This incident raises significant questions about the origin and continuous availability of these arms and ammunition, which play a crucial role in fueling the violence.

The MLAs expressed their concern and emphasized the necessity of addressing this issue to prevent the further replenishment of these illegal weapons.

Furthermore, the MLAs called for stronger and more effective actions to be taken against armed insurgents and cross-border armed insurgent groups operating in the state.

They believe that restoring peace and normalcy requires decisive measures against these armed groups that have violated established rules of engagement.

The MLAs find it inconceivable for any conflict to persist for such an extended period without the support of such armed factions.

The MLAs also stressed the importance of halting violence in peripheral areas.

They called for central security forces to adopt a proactive approach to ensuring lasting peace in the region, which has remained elusive for the past two months.