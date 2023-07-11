Imphal: Unidentified miscreants set fire to four quarters belonging to a particular community in Langol, Imphal West district, on Tuesday morning. Six arms were also recovered from the Imphal East district.

A police report said that the state police and central forces conducted a search operation in both hill and valley districts, destroying 12 bunkers at various sensitive places across the state.

Agricultural activities have started in the vulnerable fringe areas of Chanung, Moirangpurel, and Tumukhong in the Imphal East district, with security coverage provided by Manipur police and central forces.

Firing between armed miscreants was reported in Sinda, Kadangband, Gelzang areas, Dampi range, Khoijunmantabi, Langra, K Geljang, K Songnung, Bethel, Apunlok, Kangchup foothills, and Koutruk village areas. No casualties were reported.

The movement of essential items is being ensured along NH-37 and NH-2. Strict security measures have been taken at all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is being provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

350 loaded vehicles left Jiribam and 148 loaded vehicles left Noney from Imphal along NH 37, while 21 vehicles reached Sekmai from Dimapur and 34 vehicles left Sekmai for Dimapur along NH-2.

Meanwhile, a defence wing press statement said that in its efforts to assist locals to return to normalcy, columns of the Army deployed in the fringes of Imphal West provided security cover to the villagers during the resuscitation of a clogged irrigation channel.