AIZAWL: Ten people, including three from Assam, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 885 grams of Heroin by Mizoram excise and narcotics department and police.

The heroin was seized from three different locations across Mizoram over the past two days.

The Mizoram excise and narcotics department, in a statement, stated that 825 grams of heroin was seized in a single-day at Keifang in Saitual district about 75 km from Aizawl on Tuesday (July 11).

Four people, all local residents of Mizoram, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, which is being smuggled to outside the state, the statement said.

Besides, three Assam residents, who tried to take the seized heroin from the four possessors, have also been arrested, it said.

In another operation, the department officials also seized 22 grams of heroin from the possession of a local resident at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area on Monday (July 11).

A team of Serchhip district special branch (DSB) of state police also seized 37.42 grams of heroin concealed in 3 soap cases from the possession of two peddlers in Serchhip on Monday, Mizoram police said in a statement.