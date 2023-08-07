GUWAHATI: The legislative assembly in Assam has the competency of passing a law to ban polygamy in the state.

This was reportedly stated by the experts’ committee, which was constituted by the Assam government to study prospects of a ban on polygamy in the state.

The experts’ panel stated this in its report of recommendations on the matter, informed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The experts committee submitted its report of its study to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (August 06).

The justice Rumi Phookan headed committee comprises advocate general Debajit Saikia, additional advocate general Nalin Kohli and lawyer Nekibur Zaman.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the state during the upcoming assembly session in the state.

The Assam chief minister said that if the government fails to introduce the bill in the upcoming assembly session, it will be introduced in the January session of the House.

He said that the Assam government wants to put an immediate ban to the practice of polygamy in the state.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that a ban on polygamy in Assam will be imposed before 2024.

Furthermore, the Assam chief minister had clarified that the proposed ban on the practice of polygamy in the state is not aimed at any particular community.