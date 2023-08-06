GUWAHATI: Total ban on polygamy in Assam has inched a step closer towards becoming a reality.

The experts committee, which was formed by the Assam government to study the prospects of a total ban on polygamy, has submitted its report.

The experts committee submitted its report of its study to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (August 06).

“The expert committee, formed to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam, submitted its report,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “Assam is now closer of creating a positive ecosystem for women’s empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion.”

The Assam government had constituted a four-member experts’ committee, which looked into the prospects of proposed ban on polygamy in the state.

The experts’ committee was to “examine whether the state legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy” in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the state during the upcoming assembly session in the state.

The Assam chief minister said that if the government fails to introduce the bill in the upcoming assembly session, it will be introduced in the January session of the House.

“If for some reason we are not able to do so then we will introduce the bill in the January session,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that the Assam government wants to put an immediate ban to the practice of polygamy in the state.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that a ban on polygamy in Assam will be imposed before 2024.

Furthermore, the Assam chief minister had clarified that the proposed ban on the practice of polygamy in the state is not aimed at any particular community.