Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a jibe at senior Congress leader and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi alleging him of maintaining double standards.

Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Heights of duplicity! You abuse the judiciary when you get convicted, and when the same judiciary grants you bail, you say justice has prevailed.”

Sarma’s comment comes after Rahul Gandhi was given relief by the apex court in the ‘Modi’ surname case earlier on Friday.

This is not the first time that Chief Minister Sarma has come down heavily on the senior Congress leader. Earlier too, he has slammed and criticized Gandhi on several occasions.

Chief Minister Sarma has been skeptical towards Gandhi ever since he parted ways with the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015.

Exchange of words takes place between the leaders quite often with both of them criticizing each other either in public meetings or on social media platforms.

The Supreme Court on Friday suspended Rahul Gandhi‘s conviction in a criminal defamation case over his remarks on the ‘Modi’ surname during an election campaign in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP in March 2023 after being convicted by a Gujarat court in the defamation case.

The senior Congress leader is all set to return to Parliament following the court judgement.