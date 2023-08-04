IMPHAL: The Manipur unit of the Congress party has hoped that re-entry of Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha will bring positive changes in the strife-torn state.

This was claimed by Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra on Friday (August 04).

“Supreme Court’s stay on his (Rahul Gandhi) conviction reaffirms that truth triumphs,” Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said.

The Manipur Congress president expressed hope that Rahul Gandhi will make efforts for finding concrete solutions and lasting peace in the state.

The Manipur Congress also requested Rahul Gandhi to again visit the violence-hit Northeast state.

It may be mentioned here that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently had visited Manipur and interacted with displaced people taking shelter in relief camps in different parts of the state.

“What the Congress leader had experienced during the Manipur visits would also be raised in the ongoing Parliament,” K Meghachandra said.

The Supreme Court, on Friday (August 04), stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his remark “all thieves have Modi surname”.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP in March 2023 after being convicted by a Gujarat court in a defamation case for the remark, he made during an election campaign in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.