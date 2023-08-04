New Delhi: In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “all thieves have Modi surname” remark.

With the conviction being stayed, Rahul Gandhi might be closer to him returning as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified in March 2023 after being convicted in the case by a Gujarat Court.

Staying the conviction, the Supreme Court stated the judgment convicting Gandhi had no reasons stated as to why a maximum sentence of two years was imposed on him.

The apex court further stated that the case against Gandhi was non-compoundable and bailable.

SC said, “Courts have spent a lot of pages while rejecting the application for a stay of conviction, however, they have given no reasons.”

It may be mentioned that in March 2023, Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case for a remark, he allegedly made during the campaign for the 2019 elections.

He was convicted by the chief judicial magistrate of Surat and sentenced to two years in prison.

The next day, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.