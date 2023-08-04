Guwahati: At least three wild elephants were killed due to electrocution after they came in contact with an electricity line in the Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.

The body of elephants was found by locals near the Panichanda area in Rani Tea Estate in the Kamrup rural district.

The area falls under the supervision of the Rani Forest Division.

The elephants had reportedly come down to the village area in search of food but were electrocuted after they came in contact with the electric line.

The forest officials reached the spot and immediately an investigation was initiated.

Following the incident, the locals conducted some rituals as the last rites for the elephants.

It may be mentioned that electric lines have been one of the major causes of elephant deaths in Assam.

In some cases, the elephants unknowingly come in contact with electric poles while in other cases, they fall trapped to electric lines set by farmers to protect their crops.