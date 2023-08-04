Guwahati: At least two people in Assam died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a vector-borne illness on Thursday.

According to reports, a teenage girl named Susmita Basumatary succumbed to the disease after days of fighting with the disease.

She was a resident of Chirang’s Basugaon.

In another incident, a social activist, Mukut Bhuyan died during his treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon.

With the death of these two, the death toll related to Japanese Encephalitis reached three in Assam within July.

An 11-year-old boy in Assam’s Rupohihat died of JE on August 1.

The deceased was identified as Taibur Islam.

He died at a Nagaon private hospital while undergoing treatment.

It may be mentioned that Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites.

The virus is naturally present in pigs and birds, and mosquitoes become carriers after biting infected animals.