Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police seized a massive amount of suspected heroin worth Rs 4 crore from the Kayasthagram Bazaar in Karimganj district.

The operation was carried out based on a specific input.

Based on the input, the police started checking vehicles and eventually came across a suspicious car.

The team intercepted the car with registration number AS-10-G-0213, as it was en route to Patharkandi.

On searching the car, the Assam police and BSF found a concealed box in it.’

Cutting that open led to 50 soap cases with heroin with a weight of 768 grams.

On further investigation, the seized heroin) was found to be worth Rs 4 crore.

The team based on the seizure, apprehended Shifar Uddin, a 27-year-old individual who was driving the car.

He is suspected to be a peddler and is being investigated.