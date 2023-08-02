Itanagar: A joint team of Arunachal Police in Namsai arrested two suspected drug peddlers with a huge quantity of contraband substances.

A statement by the police said that based on a tip-off a specialized team under the supervision of SP Namsai was put forward to trace a suspected consignment of contraband drugs.

The police team combined with a CRPF team planned and executed a raid on the residence of two suspected individuals.

The early morning raid led the team to the residence of Bhaskar Gogoi and Putulon Gogoi, both residents of Bogamur Pahargaon in Namsai.

The search of their residence led to the discovery of 49 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 499.15 grams.

Along with the suspected heroin, Rs 30,500 believed to be proceeds from drug sales was also seized.

The estimated value of the seized drugs is suspected to be around Rs 17.15 lakh.

A case has been registered at Namsai PS under NMS PS C/No. 42/23 U/S 21(C) NDPS ACT.

The arrested accused have been suspected to be drug peddlers who have been running the trade in the area for quite some time now.