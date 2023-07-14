DIBRUGARH: At least three mortar shells were found during a construction work at Piyong circle area in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The explosives were recovered on Friday (July 14).

According to reports, the mortar shells were recovered during excavation works for a construction project in Piyong circle in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The construction workers unearthed as many as three 81 mm mortar shells.

“The mortar shells were found during a construction work. The workers unearthed the mortar shells. We have immediately informed the police about the matter. They reached the spot and started an investigation,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh police have started an investigation into the recovery of the mortar shells.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, suspecting the involvement of a militant outfit that potentially buried the bombs several years ago.

In January, security forces successfully seized a huge cache of explosives at Krishnapur area in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Sometimes, insurgent groups bury explosives to hide them from security forces,” said a source.