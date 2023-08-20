Guwahati: The Assam government has issued a dress code for college teachers, asking them to wear formal clothes in sober colors and avoid casual and party apparel.

A notification, issued on Friday by Assam higher education department, said that the dress code was being implemented “in view of the fact that some teachers have been found in the habit of wearing clothes that do not appear to be acceptable by the public at large.”

The dress code for male teachers is formal shirt and pants, dhoti-pyjama, or other traditional attire. Female teachers should wear decent salwar suits, sarees, or mekhela chador, and avoid casual clothing such as T-shirts, jeans, or leggings.

Both male and female teachers should dress in clean, modest, and decent clothes in sober colors that do not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided.

The notification said that any deviation from the dress code could invite disciplinary action.

The dress code has been met with mixed reactions. Some teachers have welcomed it, saying that it will help to create a more professional atmosphere in college classrooms. Others have criticized it, saying that it is an infringement on their freedom of expression.

The Assam government has said that the dress code is necessary to maintain a sense of decorum and professionalism in colleges.

The dress code will come into effect immediately.

Earlier in May this year, the Assam government issued a similar dress code for school teachers.