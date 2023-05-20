Guwahati: The Assam government has issued dress codes for teachers of all state-run schools of the state.

In a notification issued by the secretary to Assam school education on May 19, restrictions on the dresses of both male and female teachers have been put in place keeping certain parameters in mind.

As per the new guidelines, the government has asked both male and female teachers not to wear jeans and leggings in schools.

While male teachers have been asked to wear appropriate formal attire only (formal shirt-pant) and not casual attire such as T-Shirt, jeans etc, female teachers have been asked to wear a “decent” salwar suit, saree, mekhela-chador and not casual attire such as T-Shirt, jeans, leggings etc.

In the notification, both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy.

Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided, the notification added.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large.

“Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the workplace,” it added.