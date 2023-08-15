GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday (August 15), reiterated that the BJP-led state government is firm on its decision to enact a law to end polygamy in the state.

During his 77th Independence Day celebration speech in Guwahati, the Assam chief minister said that his government stands by its decision to end polygamy and child marriages in the state.

“Our government has decided to bring a strong law soon to end polygamy in the state. The state government had formed an expert committee to enact the law and the committee has already submitted its report. We are now on the verge of enacting the law in the state soon,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“After receiving the expert committee’s report, the state is now closer in creating a positive ecosystem for women’s empowerment irrespective of caste, creed and religion,” the Assam chief minister added.

The Assam government had constituted a four-member expert committee on May 11 this year to examine the legislative competence of state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in the state.

Also read: AFSPA to be completely lifted from Assam by 2023 end: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The experts committee comprised justice (retired) Rumi Kumari Phukan as the chairperson, Assam advocate general Debajit Saikia and additional advocate general Nalin S Kohli and advocate Nekibur Zaman as members.

The committee submitted its report to the Assam government on August 6.

Speaking on child marriages, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is committed to end child marriages in the state by 2026.

“Our government has taken a strong stand in ending child marriages and a massive operation against it has been launched throughout the state,” he said.

The Assam CM added: “Over 4000 people have been arrested in this regard so far. Now we will launch another crackdown on child marriages in September this year.”