Guwahati: A woman leader of Assam BJP allegedly died by suicide in Guwahati after intimate photos with a party leader surfaced online.

Assam BJP’s Krishan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar was found dead at her residence in Bamunimaidam in Guwahati on Friday, police said.

The photos of Tahbildar in an intimate moment with a top BJP leader had gone viral on social media earlier in the day.

It is suspected that the intimate photos may have driven her to take the extreme step.

Tahbildar’s suicide has sparked a strong reaction in the state BJP. Tahbildar was a well-known figure in the state BJP. She was the vice president of the Chambers of Commerce and the treasurer of the party’s Krishan Morcha.

She was also a close aide of the top BJP leader who is seen in the photos with her.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter.

They are also trying to trace the person or persons who leaked the photos. Police have sent her body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.