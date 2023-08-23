Guwahati: At least four people were killed in a collision between two motorcycles at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur, Assam.

A child was also severely injured in the accident.

The accident took place near the intersection of National Highway 42 connecting Dhakuakhana and Ghilamara.

During the incident, three individuals lost their lives at the scene, while two others, a minor and a teenager, sustained severe injuries.

The injured were taken to Dibrugarh Hospital for advanced medical care.

However, the teenager succumbed to their injuries during the transportation to the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Hemanta Sonowal, Putumoni Sonowal, Bubu Das and Dhanti Gogoi.