Guwahati: Bonphul Air Products, a startup promoted by Assam politician and social activist Prodyut Bora in association with Narendra Bisht, has been granted a patent for its Modular Oxygen Generator.

Bora said that its oxygen generator is the world’s most compact, energy-efficient, and affordable PSA modular oxygen generator.

“Today, I can proudly say that we build the world’s (not just India’s) most compact, energy-efficient and affordable PSA modular oxygen generator. We are even cheaper than the Chinese or Koreans,” Bora, the founder of Bonphul Air Products, said in a LinkedIn post.

The patent was granted by the Indian Patent Office on Tuesday. The patent covers the design and construction of the oxygen generator, as well as the manufacturing process.

The oxygen generator known as OxyMan 50 is ideal for use in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings.

Bonphul Air Products is a young company, but it is already making a big impact in the healthcare industry. The company’s oxygen generators are helping to improve the quality of life for patients in India.

Around 25 major hospitals in India including Apollo Hospital, Delhi; Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad; Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon; Cantonment Hospital, Agra use the oxygen generator.

“We both started this company in 2017 by putting in Rs 40,000 each. In these six years we have traversed a long journey wherein we stared at death multiple times,” Bora said.