DIMAPUR: Nagaland health and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak called for extraordinary efforts, collaborative manpower and collective action to address and resolve the pressing issues of escalating cases of dengue, scrub typhus, conjunctivitis and broader concerns of the fight against drug abuse, maintenance of law and order and road infrastructure in Mon district bordering Myanmar.

Konyak called an urgent coordination meeting with the district administration, health department, Assam Rifles and civil society organisations at Mon deputy commissioner’s office on Monday to address these issues.

In his address, Konyak highlighted the alarming rise in cases of scrub typhus and dengue in Mon district of Nagaland.

He pointed out that scrub typhus is curable at its initial stages, but dengue has no specific medicine and its treatment is based solely on symptoms such as severe vomiting and headache.

Konyak stressed the importance of sanitation programmes, including mass social initiatives and regular waste collection, to combat dengue.

He called upon the district administration to communicate directives through NGOs and church bodies.

Apart from dengue and scrub typhus, conjunctivitis has become a contagious disease of concern, particularly affecting Tizit and Mon area in the district.

It was decided, with the consent of those present, to grant a one-week holiday to schools to contain the spread of conjunctivitis in the district.

Konyak sought assistance from Assam Rifles, Red Cross and NGOs in providing volunteers to support nurses and doctors in managing the situation.

On the war against drugs, he reminded of the pledge taken by citizens on August 15.

He inquired about the steps needed to fulfil that pledge.

Konyak noted that these drugs are not locally manufactured but imported, making it crucial to thoroughly inspect and curb their infiltration at border areas of Nagaland.

He urged the NGOs, district administrations in this regard.

He also proposed a rehabilitation programme for government servants addicted to drugs, allowing them three to four months to recover.

He underlined the importance of scrutinising all borders, constructing rehabilitation centres and conducting blood tests of inmates to prevent the spread of diseases like AIDS and HIV.

Addressing concerns related to law and order, Konyka called for strict actions against the disruption of law and order.

To enhance security, he proposed the installation of CCTV cameras in all border and sensitive areas to improve surveillance.

On road infrastructure, he called for coordinated efforts between the departments responsible for national highways and town roads under the Nagaland roads and buildings department.

He directed these departments to expedite road repairs in the district.