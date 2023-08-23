Shillong: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called on the Meghalaya Police Department to ensure that all seven border outposts are fully operational to provide constant security for the residents living on the interstate border.

The HYC moved with the plea after non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Karbi-Anglong, allegedly threatened to evoke a situation similar to Manipur if people opt to align themselves with Meghalaya.

In a memorandum submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi, on Tuesday, the President of HYC, Robertjune Kharjahrin said that there was a necessity of safeguarding the people’s autonomy.

He strongly denounced the threats made by these organizations.

Kharjahrin stated that the state government’s declaration from last year concerning the establishment of seven new border outposts (BoPs) and outposts (OPs) in sensitive regions along the interstate border with Assam should be translated into effective action.