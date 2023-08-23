Shillong: In the wake of multiple reported cases of Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that it was common during monsoon and urged the public not to panic.

She mentioned that this eye condition is quite common during the monsoon season across the country.

Lyngdoh added that the disease is contagious and advised people to take precautionary measures, such as wearing glasses, practising proper hand hygiene, and maintaining cleanliness.

Regarding the situation in the state, Lyngdoh claimed that the disease isn’t a major concern.

As schools are currently conducting internal exams, they have been advised to make necessary accommodations for students who might be affected by Conjunctivitis, she added.

Lyngdoh further added that this ailment is a regular occurrence during the monsoon and affirmed that all health centres have received clear guidelines.

These centres have also been adequately stocked with medical supplies to address the issue effectively, the minister said.