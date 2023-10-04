SHILLONG: Bodies of two missing youths have been recovered from a forest in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The bodies of the two youths – a boy and a girl – were recovered from a forest at Traw Saitkhlieh in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The two dead youths have been identified as 18-year-old Phibankyntiew Sun (girl) and 20-year-old Walambok Kurbah (boy).

Phibankyntiew and Walambok had gone missing from their homes on September 20.

They were last seen around 5 pm at their home in Marbisu village at Mawphlang sub-division in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Phibankyntiew Sun’s body was recovered on Tuesday (October 03) from a forest at Traw Saitkhlieh in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

On the other hand, body of Walambok Kurbah was recovered from the same forest on Wednesday (October 04) morning.

Kurbah’s body was spotted and recovered upstream from the location where Phibankyntiew Sun’s body was found.