Guwahati: India and Bangladesh commenced the 11th edition of annual joint military exercise in Meghalaya’s Umroi on Tuesday with an aim to share tactical drills and promote best practices in carrying out sub-conventional operations.

The exercise named “SAMPRITI-XI,” which is scheduled for 14 days, will engage approximately 350 personnel from both sides.

The Bangladesh contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade. The lead unit from the Bangladesh Army side is 27 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment.

Indian contingent mainly comprises troops from a battalion of RAJPUT Regiment. Brigadier SK Anand, Commander of a Mountain Brigade is leading the Indian contingent. The exercise will also witness participation by personnel from diverse units such as artillery, engineers and other supporting arms and services from both sides.

“This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation initiatives. With its inception in Jorhat, Assam in 2009, the exercise has witnessed 10 successful editions till 2022,” the press statement said.

SAMPRITI-XI promises to further enhance defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, fostering deeper bilateral relations, cultural understanding, and mutual benefits from shared experiences in Sub Conventional Operations.