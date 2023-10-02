Guwahati: Aiborlang Shadap, MDC from Barato-Mukroh in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) has criticised the Meghalaya government alleging it of step-motherly treatment to the police personnel deployed along the state’s border with Assam.

He said the police personnel are very weak and do not have enough firepower, manpower and other logistical support.

He claimed that the government is treating the personnel like orphans, while Assam police personnel are well-equipped to deal with any situation.

He also cited an example of a police battalion from Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills, which is deployed at Lapangap but is armed with only “lathis and shields”.

The MDC added that the police personnel, deployed at Mukroh, are in distress in the absence of proper accommodation.

Only six police personnel are manning the temporary battalion camp at Saba, he said.

Shadap said the number of Meghalaya police personnel deployed at the border is far less compared to that of Assam and that the government should have deployed a company of each of the police at Saba, Mukroh and Barato, fully equipped with arms and ammunition.

The MDC further claimed that only one police vehicle in the Barato police outpost is not sufficient, especially when there is an emergency.

He also claimed that the personnel deployed at Mukroh and Saba should be allotted one vehicle each.

Earlier the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) claimed that it was dissatisfied with the recent border talks between Assam and Meghalaya.

The KHNAM said that they were not in favour of replacing state police forces with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the disputed bordering areas.