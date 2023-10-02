Guwahati: A gang accused of being linked to mobile snatchers was arrested by a police team of Jalukbari Outpost in Guwahati, Assam.

The gang had four persons of which one was a juvenile.

They were allegedly the receivers of several stolen and snatched mobile phones.

The police carried out a raid last night in the Jalukbari area based on specific inputs.

The police team with their arrest recovered 16 stolen phones from their possession.

The accused were identified as Gobinda Singh Maheto (31), Laxman Singh (25) and Nageshwar Nuniya (34). They were all from Tinpahar in Jharkhand and had a juvenile accompanying them.

However, following the arrest, the official X (Twitter) handle of the Guwahati Police posted that they were arrested and although they did not reveal the name or age of the juvenile, they published a picture that had the juvenile in it.

The face of the juvenile was disclosed on their official handle.