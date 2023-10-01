GUWAHATI: Another road accident has been reported from Nilachal flyover at Maligaon area of Guwahati city in Assam.

This is the second major accident to have been taken place at Nilachal flyover in Guwahati city of Assam within 24 hours.

According to reports, a DI pickup van, plying over Nilchal flyover collided with a Swift car in the early hours of Sunday (October 01).

The DI pickup van a Meghalaya-registered car bearing number – ML10 C 5644 – and was moving towards Bhalarumukh area from Maligaon area in Guwahati, Assam.

The other car in involved in the accident (AS-01-HC-3592) was also severely damaged in the mishap.

On the other hand, the pickup van, which was loaded with fruits, turned turtle in the accident.

Fortunately, no injury or fatality was reported in the accident.

Driver of the pickup van, which was involved in the accident, fled the spot after the mishap.

Earlier on Saturday, one person died on the spot and at least seven others sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit four motorcycles and a bus on the newly inaugurated Nilachal flyover at Maligaon in Guwahati city of Assam.

According to reports, the truck, plying on the Nilachal Flyover towards Bharalumukh side, hit four bikes and a city bus.

One person was killed on the spot, and several others, including the motorcycle riders and the passengers of the city bus, sustained injuries.

It is reported that before hitting the vehicles, the speeding truck hit the railings of the flyover.

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled from the scene.

The accident has resulted in significant damage to the dividers, railings, and electric poles.

On August 30, a truck hit a waste collection cart belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on the flyover.

The GMC worker, who was piloting the cart, sustained minor injuries.