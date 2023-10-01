GUWAHATI: Heroin worth Rs 2 crore have been seized by personnel of the Assam police’s special task force (STF) on Sunday (October 01).

Five persons, including four from Manipur, have been arrested by the Assam police personnel in connection with the seizure.

The seizure of heroin consignment was made in the wee hours of Sunday (October 01) in Kamrup district of Assam.

The operation was led by additional SP of Kamrup district in Assam – Kalyan Pathak.

The police intercepted a vehicle at Amingaon in Kamrup district in Assam and recovered 250 grams heroin.

Also read: Assam: AFSPA remains in force in only four districts of state, says DGP GP Singh

The arrested persons have been identified as: Abdul Rajak Shah (36), Bibi Sara (41), Jarina (25) and Yunus Khan (39) from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The fifth arrested person is: Lila Kanta Saikia (28) from Simen Chapori village in Dhemaji district of Assam.

A case in connection with the seizure has been registered at the North Guwahati police station in Assam.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons have been booked under various sections of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) act.