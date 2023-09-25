Guwahati: A police team in Karbi Anglong, Assam seized around half a kilo of suspected heroin while arresting an alleged drug trafficker on Tuesday.

As per police sources, the recovery was made based on specific inputs.

During the operation, the police nabbed the suspected drug trafficker with over 583 grams of heroin (suspected).

A team from the Khatkati Police Station conducted the operation. The suspected heroin was concealed in 47 soap boxes.

The accused was identified as Samsul Haque, a resident of the Karimganj district.

An investigation has been initiated regarding the recovery.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is worth around Rs 3 crore.

The police said that they were trying to trace the origin of the seized drugs.

The accused is being interrogated.