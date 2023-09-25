GUWAHATI: A man has been arrested by the police in Assam for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter.

The incident has been reported from Cachar district in Assam.

The accused has been identified as Najir Uddin Laskar from Lathigram village in Cahar district of Assam, police informed on Monday (September 25).

The man was arrested after a complaint filed by the man’s wife Farida Begum.

Begum, in the FIR, alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence, ever since she got married to Laskar.

“On Thursday evening (September 21), he beat me mercilessly as I had to go to my mother’s house. The next day, I heard that he had sold my six-year-old daughter Ayesha. I went to his place and asked the whereabouts of my daughter but he did not say anything,” Farida told reporters.

Also read: Two half-naked bodies of Assam youths recovered under mysterious circumstances in Nagaland

A missing case was registered at the police station by Farida following which Laskar was arrested by the Assam police.

On Sunday (September 24) evening, body of a child was recovered from a drain at Udharbond area in Cachar district in Assam.

The body of the child was then identified as that of Ayesha’s, who was allegedly killed by her father.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Laskar was sent to a three-day police remand by a local court.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway into the case as the Assam police are interrogating the accused.