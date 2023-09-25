KOHIMA: At least two youths from Assam have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mon district of Nagaland.

According to reports, bodies of the two Assam youths were recovered in half-naked state in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday (September 25).

Bodies of both the Assam youth bore several injury marks, reports stated.

It is suspected that the duo were ‘murdered’ by unidentified miscreants.

The deceased youths have been identified as: Lalit Nowholia and Utpal Tassa, both hailing from Sonari in Assam.

The duo had gone to Nagaland on September 22 and was supposed to return a day later.

However, the no contact could be established with them thereafter and both could not be traced.

On recovery of the bodies of the two Assam youths, the Nagaland police were immediately informed.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has been launched by the Nagaland police.