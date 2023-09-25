SILCHAR: As many as seven exotic animals have reportedly been rescued by security personnel along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border.

The seven rare exotic animal were rescued from the clutches of wildlife traffickers at Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam near the Mizoram border.

Five persons, including one woman, all hailing from Mizoram have been arrested by the Assam police in connection with the case.

The rescued animals were: four black macaques, two common opossums and one white capuchin.

The Assam police personnel rescued these animals after intercepting and frisking a Mizoram-registered SUV.

The rescued animals were later handed over to the Assam forest department officials.

After providing necessary treatment to the animals, they will be then handed over to the authorities of the Guwahati state zoo.