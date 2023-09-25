SILCHAR: The Assam police has arrested as many as three Kuki refugees from violence-hit Manipur, for alleged armed robberies across the Cachar district.

The three Kuki refugees from Manipur, to be arrested by Assam police, have been identified as Dimngel Lalboi Michael, Paojalen Dimngel and Thangboi Dimngel.

The trio hailed from Saijong and Paohao villages in Kangpokpi district in Manipur.

The three Kuki refugees from Manipur were arrested by the police in Cachar district of Assam while they were travelling in a Mizoram registered car.

Additional SP of Cachar district in Assam – Subrata Sen – said: “Over the past two months, they (the three detained Kuki refugees from Manipur) robbed shops and petrol pumps.”

Moreover, the police also seized two firearms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested trio.

The three arrested persons have been booked under sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (attempt to cause death or grievous hurt during robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).