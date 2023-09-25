AIZAWL: Heroin consignment, worth nearly Rs 5 crore, has been seized by security forces in the Northeast state of Mizoram.

The Heroin consignment was seized during three separate operations conducted by security forces in Mizoram.

Four individuals have also been arrested in connection with the seizures by joint teams of Assam Rifles and Narcotics Department of Mizoram.

A total of 689.52 grams of heroin were seized by the personnel of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram narcotics department in the joint operations.

The value of the seized heroin consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 4.80 crore in international market.

The operations that seized the heroin were conducted at Chhungte and Zote areas in Champhai district of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings against the four arrested persons have been initiated.

Further investigation into the seizure of the heroin is also underway.