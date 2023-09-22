SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma has been served with a legal notice by businessman Henry Lalremsanga from Mizoram for the ex-CM’s “drug kingpin” remark.

The notice was sent to former Meghalaya CM and TMC leader Mukul Sangma by the legal team representing Henry Lalremsanga – chairman of 2B’s Group of Companies.

It may be mentioned here that former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, recently wjile briefing the media, claimed that Lalremsanga was a “drug kingpin”.

The legal notice to the former Meghalaya CM and TMC leader demanded a compensation of Rs 20 crore “for injury to Lalremsanga’s reputation”.

“These damaging allegations have been widely circulated, causing considerable harm to Lalremsanga’s personal and professional reputation,” a statement issued by the legal team said.

The statement added that Lalremsanga was “wrongfully arrested in 2013 in relation to a seizure of medical supplies, despite holding a valid license for such supplies”.

“He was discharged by the Special Court, ND & PS Act, Patiala House Court, New Delhi in 2018, citing a lack of evidence of any offence committed,” the statement read.

“The recent defamatory statements, void of factual basis, have caused significant distress to Lalremsanga, his family, and the businesses he oversees. These statements have also indirectly tarnished the image of the Mizo community,” the statement stated.

The counsel further demanded an unconditional apology within seven days from the former Meghalaya chief minister.