Guwahati: Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma has alleged that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has connections with Henry Lalremsanga, an alleged drug kingpin in Mizoram.

Mukul Sangma has produced a photo of the two together as “evidence” claiming that they have known each other for a long time.

Also Read: Assam man working in Kerala for 19 years, found dead

“Please ask all his colleagues if by chance they also know this gentleman. I spoke to many of them, they know, and when I asked them how they know Henry, the reply was through the CM,” alleged Mukul showing the picture.

Also Read: Assam: Rabhas demand Sixth Schedule status for Rabha Hasong council, protest in Delhi

Conrad Sangma, however, has denied the allegations, saying that he meets countless people on a daily basis and it is illogical to jump to conclusions based on a single photograph.

The CM further claimed that Mukul is trying to implicate him in the drug trade, but there is “no evidence” to support this claim.