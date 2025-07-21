Arunachal: APSCPCR lauds govt for approving child support guidelines under POCSO Act

Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Monday praised the state government for approving model guidelines under Section 39 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, calling it a landmark step toward strengthening support systems for survivors of child sexual abuse.

In an official statement, the Commission commended Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Department of Women and Child Development for their proactive role in framing the guidelines.

The Commission stated that the new framework would provide much-needed psychological, emotional, and legal assistance to child survivors as they navigate the justice system.

Describing the move as “historic and progressive,” SCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya said the guidelines represent a major step in ensuring a child-sensitive and justice-driven approach across the state.

“We are grateful to the chief minister and the Women and Child Development department for their unwavering commitment to the protection and welfare of children,” she said.

In a related development, a team from the Commission, led by Anya and member Ngurang Achung, visited Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district to investigate a recent case involving the sexual assault of multiple minor girls at a privately-run school.

The team interacted with the Child Welfare Committee, the District Child Protection Unit, non-governmental organisations, parents, and the school’s management. A stakeholder meeting was also convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma.

During an inspection of the school premises, the Commission found gross negligence on the part of the school authorities, particularly in ensuring the safety and security of students.

The Chairperson directed the Deputy Director of School Education to ensure that affected students are promptly admitted to schools of their choice, so that no academic year is lost.

The Commission also recommended legal action against the school authorities under Section 21 of the POCSO Act and other applicable laws for their failure to report the incident and attempts to conceal the offence after the victims initially raised complaints.

The SCPCR team met all five identified victims and their families, offering counselling and informing them about the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, 2011, which provides financial support to help survivors cope with trauma and hardship.

Following its inquiry, the Commission recommended the permanent closure of the school, citing its unrecognised status since 2015 and severe lapses in child protection.

The Commission appreciated the swift response of the district administration, which has set up a school safety and security audit board to review protocols across the district. The audit report is expected within a week.

According to police, at least eight minor girls were allegedly abused by a migrant youth from Assam who was working at a nearby construction site. The accused was lynched by a mob on July 11, shortly after the incident came to light.