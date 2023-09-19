Guwahati: A man belonging to Sivasagar in Assam was found dead in Kerala under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Nitu Gogoi, was employed in a private firm in Kerala’s Kanjabari.

He was a resident of Baruahkuri village in Sivasagar district’s Gaurisagar area.

Reports stated that Gogoi had fallen into a well on Sunday where he drowned and died.

His body was recovered by the Kerala Police who informed the family members.

However, the police have begun an investigation and the exact circumstances of the incident or how he fell into the well are still unknown.

Gogoi had been working at the company in Kerala for the past 19 years.

The family of the deceased have left for Kerala to bring the body back to Assam.