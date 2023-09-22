SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has turned down the demand of the opposition parties in the state for a resolution on uniform civil code (UCC).

Saying no to the demand of the opposition parties for a resolution on uniform civil code (UCC), the Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that no resolution against the law can be adopted in the state assembly until the contents of the act can be known.

However, the Meghalaya chief minister said that the “idea of uniform civil code (UCC) is not acceptable”.

“We are a diverse country and it is this diversity that makes us strong. Therefore, the idea of uniform civil code (UCC) is not acceptable to us,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

This was stated by the Meghalaya chief minister in response to a motion moved by Congress MLA Charles Marngar in the assembly to adopt a resolution against implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC) in the state.

The motion was also supported by MLAs of Meghalaya TMC and Voice of the People Party (VPP) in the state assembly.

Although the demand for adopting a resolution on uniform civil code (UCC) was turned down by the Meghalaya government, CM Conrad Sangma said that “if the bill tries to dilute the cultural and religious practices of the tribal and indigenous people of the region, the MDA government will oppose it”.

Finding the Meghalaya chief minister’s reply satisfactory, Congress MLA Charles Marngar withdrew the motion.

“I now understand the mind of the government that it is also concerned about the UCC,” Meghalaya Congress MLA Charles Marngar said.